Open Menu

05 Killed In Charsada Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 11:50 PM

05 killed in Charsada roof collapse incident

CHARSADA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Five persons were killed in a roof collapse incident that took place in the Orgzai area of Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, five members of a family were residing in a house when the roof of their house fell on them.

As a result, five persons including two children died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the site and started retrieving the bodies from the rubble. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died SITE Family TV From

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

5 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

5 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

5 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

5 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

8 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

8 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

8 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan