05 killed in Charsada roof collapse incident

CHARSADA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Five persons were killed in a roof collapse incident that took place in the Orgzai area of Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, five members of a family were residing in a house when the roof of their house fell on them.

As a result, five persons including two children died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the site and started retrieving the bodies from the rubble. Further investigations are underway.