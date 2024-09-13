05 Killed In Charsada Roof Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 11:50 PM
CHARSADA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Five persons were killed in a roof collapse incident that took place in the Orgzai area of Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, five members of a family were residing in a house when the roof of their house fell on them.
As a result, five persons including two children died on the spot.
The rescue team rushed to the site and started retrieving the bodies from the rubble. Further investigations are underway.
