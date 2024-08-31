05 Men Sentenced To Life In Jail For Killing 4 Persons In 2015
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday convicted 5 accused persons with life imprisonment in a case of killings of 4 persons in Dadu district on August 2, 2015.
According to details, the ATC found Ghulam Muhammad Chandio, Qurban Chandio, Ghulam Ali Chandio, Ramzan Chandio and Imam Bux Chandio guilty of multiple murders and sentenced them to life in prison.
The incident's FIR was registered at Seeta road police station on the complaint of Sodho Chandio, brother of one of the slain persons Rano Chandio.
The other slain persons included Hameed Chandio, Gulab Chandio and Ranjhan Chandio. The killings happened during a clash between two groups of people over a marriage dispute.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speedy bus overturned resulting injuries to 8 passengers31 minutes ago
-
Gov’t chalked-out ‘national agenda’ to achieve economic stability: Ahsan31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges support for craft industry31 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister vows to declare Mirpurkhas a calamity-hit district41 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 4,279 fugitives,1,446 drug dealers a year51 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays tribute to shaheed Ali Geelani's indomitable role in Kashmir's freedom struggle1 hour ago
-
Robbers take away goats from farm house1 hour ago
-
Punjab police conduct 305 raids on drug dealers hideouts2 hours ago
-
Sindh High Court orders crackdown on money launderers, rejects bail plea2 hours ago
-
President Zardari for following teachings of Bulleh Shah2 hours ago
-
Drug peddler gets 9-year prison sentence in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
Jewelery,cash looted from four houses2 hours ago