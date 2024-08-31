Open Menu

05 Men Sentenced To Life In Jail For Killing 4 Persons In 2015

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday convicted 5 accused persons with life imprisonment in a case of killings of 4 persons in Dadu district on August 2, 2015.

According to details, the ATC found Ghulam Muhammad Chandio, Qurban Chandio, Ghulam Ali Chandio, Ramzan Chandio and Imam Bux Chandio guilty of multiple murders and sentenced them to life in prison.

The incident's FIR was registered at Seeta road police station on the complaint of Sodho Chandio, brother of one of the slain persons Rano Chandio.

The other slain persons included Hameed Chandio, Gulab Chandio and Ranjhan Chandio. The killings happened during a clash between two groups of people over a marriage dispute.

