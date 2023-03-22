0.5 million households to get free flour in Rawalpindi district: DC

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday said that around 0.5 million deserving households would get over 1.44 million free flour bags across the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that 10 mega flour sale points were established in eight tehsils of the district where as many as 76 distribution counters are activated to facilitate the masses.

He said that around 5,000 bags per day were being provided at these centers. Cheema revealed that the Punjab government launched a program to distribute 30kgs of free flour to 1.8 million households during Ramazan, with a subsidy of Rs. 53 billion.

He said that besides mega centers, as many as 232 trucking points had been established across the district for that purpose.