UrduPoint.com

0.5 Million Households To Get Free Flour In Rawalpindi District: DC

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

0.5 million households to get free flour in Rawalpindi district: DC

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday said that around 0.5 million deserving households would get over 1.44 million free flour bags across the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that 10 mega flour sale points were established in eight tehsils of the district where as many as 76 distribution counters are activated to facilitate the masses.

He said that around 5,000 bags per day were being provided at these centers. Cheema revealed that the Punjab government launched a program to distribute 30kgs of free flour to 1.8 million households during Ramazan, with a subsidy of Rs. 53 billion.

He said that besides mega centers, as many as 232 trucking points had been established across the district for that purpose.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sale Rawalpindi Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

25 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.