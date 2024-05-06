0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Provincial Food Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Monday said that Balochistan Food Department has decided to buy 5 lakh tons of wheat from the farmers.

He said that the provincial government has instructed the finance ministry to release 5 billion rupees in this regard while maintaining and monitoring the quality of stored wheat would not be tolerated.

He expressed these views while discussing on the occasion of his visit to the PR Center managed by the Food Department in Pishin district.

Provincial Secretary of Food Asghar Khan Harifal and former Provincial Minister Sikandar Umrani were also with him on this occasion.

The minister said that there would be no compromise on the timely supply of quality food to the people of the province and legal action would be taken against the absent and frivolous employees.

He said that providing quality and cheap wheat to the people was our priority saying that in this regard, the provincial government has decided to buy 500,000 tons of wheat from the farmers of Balochistan from May 6.

However, the provincial finance ministry will release 5 billion rupees in this regard, he said.

The minister said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti decided to release 13.9 million rupees to the Provincial Food Department for the purchase of bardana which was a very welcome and people-friendly initiative.

Earlier, the provincial minister also inspected the stock register and the attendance register of the employees while inspecting the wheat in the warehouses of the PR center.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the quality of wheat in the warehouses and the effective monitoring and appreciated the services of the staff deployed in the PR Center.

Deputy Director Quetta Zone Sulmian Kakar, Deputy Director Admin Jabir Baloch, Assistant Director Juma Khan, Account Officer Mujeeb Khan Assistant Food Controller Syed Jameel Agha, Mohammad Jan, Naqibullah Khan, Saifur Rehman Kakar and others were also present on this occasion.