0.5 Mln Women Suffering From Blindness In Pakistan: Al Shifa Trust
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The prevalence of blindness and vision impairment is higher in females than males while presently almost half a million women in Pakistan are suffering from blindness and vision impairment, said Brig. (R) Prof. Dr. Sabihuddin, Head of the Cataract Department at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital here Thursday.
In a ceremony to celebrate June as Cataract Awareness Month, Dr. Sabihuddin informed that Al Shifa Trust(AST) annually performs 52 thousand surgeries free of charge.
He said that there are around 2.2 billion blind or visually impaired people in the world and the complication may have been avoided in at least 1 billion of these cases.
Vision impairment is four times higher in low- and middle-income ranges compared to high-income areas while according to WHO estimates, vision impairment results in an annual global productivity loss of $411 billion, posing a significant financial burden.
Dr Sabihuddin urged the government to set up more facilities to deal with the influx of eye patients.
He noted that with the rising population and an increase in average age, the number of cataract patients is increasing in the country, and a large number of women have blindness having no access to eye facilities.
According to Dr. Sabihuddin, Pakistan is one of the top countries with diabetes patients resulting high rate of eye disease.
He said cataracts are age-related degeneration and cannot be controlled, however, government should strengthen the eye departments in all state-run hospitals, including those established at the district level.
He informed that AST performs almost 100 to 120 surgeries daily and has thirty air-conditioned operation theatres, twenty-five expert doctors, six anaesthetists, and state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities.
Dr Sabihuddin stated that the outreach program frequently organizes surgical camps in remote areas, conducting almost 100 surgeries daily.
"We have the best facilities and expert doctors to treat the complicated cases," he said, adding that ophthalmology and cataract surgery are the largest departments of the hospital, providing specialized care to patients with different conditions.
Dr. Sabihuddin said AST has all the latest technologies and expertise, and trust hospitals in Sukkur, Kohat, Muzaffarabad, and Chakwal are performing 52 thousand cataract surgeries annually free of charge.
He added that the Cataract Department has completed one million surgeries since its founding.
The Resource Generation and Communication Department of AST and Cataract Surgery and General Ophthalmology Department organized an activity in which students from the school of Public Health and Department of Optometry, Pakistan Institute of Ophthalmology, AST staff members and media persons participated.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt conducting first school census to introduce skill based programme: Minister20 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 50 bln disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme2 hours ago
-
Top wheat producers get cash prizes2 hours ago
-
Youth drowned in canal2 hours ago
-
'Practice of drinking unsafe summer juices from roadside can lead to serious health risks to citizen ..2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 344 kg drugs in four operations2 hours ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations3 hours ago
-
Three injure as fire erupts at petrol pump in DI Khan3 hours ago
-
Drive against power theft continues in Mardan4 hours ago
-
Meteorologist advise safety of crops, precautionary measures with start of first spell of monsoon4 hours ago
-
Int'l community to take practical steps to rescue humanity from destruction by India: Mir Zia Lango4 hours ago