05 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

At least five new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33514 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :At least five new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33514 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1306828 people were screened for the virus till December 7 out of which 5 more were reported positive.

As many as 33108 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 362 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.