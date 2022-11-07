05 people dead in car incident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Five people including two children and two women died due to a car plunged into a ditch in a private housing society in Karachi, reported on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the tragic incident took place near the Dancing Fountain of Precinct 27 of the private housing society when the speeding car plunged into a puddle filled with water resulting killing of five people while one was injured.

The deceased were residents of Malir Halt, Karachi.

Later, the deceased were identified as Ahmar Sharif 45, Saima wife of Ahmar Sharif 40, Fahmida wife of Naeem 48 and two sons of Ahmar Sharif were also among the victims, while 21-year-old Abia daughter of Ahmar Sharif was injured in the incident.