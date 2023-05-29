05 stolen motorcycles, gold ornaments recovered, one arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested bandit involved in theft cases during crackdown and also recovered gold ornaments worth millions of rupees and 05 stolen motorcycles from his possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the accused was identified as Shakeel involved in many theft cases.

R.

A Bazaar police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that other accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be arrested soon.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team said that strict action would be taken against the anti social elements and operation against such elements and active organized gangs will be accelerated.