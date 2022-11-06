05 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorbikes and mobile phones from their possession during crackdown, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

During the course of action, Wah Cantt police arrested the two-member gang identified as Bilal and Sajjad. Police registered separate cases against both arrested accused and further investigation was in progress, the spokesperson added.

SP Potohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested. "Those depriving citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law", he added.