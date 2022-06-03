UrduPoint.com

06 Dead, 1021 Injured In 979 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 08:14 PM

06 dead, 1021 injured in 979 RTCs in Punjab

At least six people were killed and 1,021 injured in 979 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,021 injured in 979 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 500 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 81 Faisalabad with 83 victims and third Multan with 78 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 873 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 91 cars, 24 vans, 10 buses, 28 trucksand 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

KP Govt resolves problems of minority community o ..

KP Govt resolves problems of minority community on priorities: Chief Secretary ..

4 minutes ago
 Woman burnt to death

Woman burnt to death

4 minutes ago
 Subsidised flour availability being ensured in Lah ..

Subsidised flour availability being ensured in Lahore: DC

4 minutes ago
 Hero FIH Hockey5s 2022 commences on Saturday

Hero FIH Hockey5s 2022 commences on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Dev ..

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Develop Nuclear Weapons

9 minutes ago
 Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosio ..

Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosions on Mindanao Island

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.