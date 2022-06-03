06 dead, 1021 injured in 979 RTCs in Punjab

At least six people were killed and 1,021 injured in 979 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,021 injured in 979 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 500 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 81 Faisalabad with 83 victims and third Multan with 78 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 873 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 91 cars, 24 vans, 10 buses, 28 trucksand 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.