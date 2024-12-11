06 dead, 1582 injured in 1431 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Atleast six persons were killed and 1582 injured in 1431 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 689 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 893 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 888 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 171 pedestrians, and 529 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 354 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 103 in with 103 victims and at third Faisalabad with 97 RTCs and 108 victims.

According to the data, 1358 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 152 motorcars, 24 vans, 16 passenger buses, 24 truck and 121 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.