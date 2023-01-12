06 gamblers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered mobile phones worth Rs 30,500, 06 from their possession during crackdown here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, the Race Course police conducted a raid and held 06 gamblers identified as Siddique, Abdul Aziz, Ibrahim, Abdul Haq, Ali Murad and Adnan.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils. Actions against gamblers will be continued, he added.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 21 professional beggars during crackdown from different areas of the city. SSP Operations said that operation against professional beggars would continue in future.