06 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) In a significant crackdown, Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police held Amir, Naeem, Sarfaraz, and Yasir, each found with a 30-bore pistol.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police apprehended Wajid with a 30-bore pistol, while Kalar Syedan police recovered a same weapon from Qasim.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SP's commended police teams and emphasized that strict action will be taken against illegal arm holders without any discrimination.

Additionally, Waris Khan police arrested three members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount Rs40,000 and motorcycle from their possession.

According to police spokesman, they registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

