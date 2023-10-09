Open Menu

06 Illegal Arm Holders Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police held Muhammad Hassan and recovered 12-bore rifle from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Ashraf.

Similarly, Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sajid.

While, Westridge police nabbed Abdullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, R.A Bazzar arrested Azhar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Saqlain.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police teams said that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

