06 Illegal Fuel Agencies Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM
District administration sealed six illegal petrol agencies during a crackdown here on Monday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District administration sealed six illegal petrol agencies during a crackdown here on Monday.
According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Sehrish Irshad inspected various locations and traced six illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops.
She sealed all the units.
She also submitted applications for registration of cases against the violators. She also stated that strict action would be taken against the illegal shops. Nobody will be allowed to play havoc with lives of the public, she concluded.
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace
Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers41 minutes ago
-
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging42 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody38 minutes ago
-
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace38 minutes ago
-
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh38 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts38 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US38 minutes ago
-
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers38 minutes ago
-
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post38 minutes ago
-
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan52 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman48 minutes ago