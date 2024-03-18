06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

District administration sealed six illegal petrol agencies during a crackdown here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District administration sealed six illegal petrol agencies during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Sehrish Irshad inspected various locations and traced six illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops.

She sealed all the units.

She also submitted applications for registration of cases against the violators. She also stated that strict action would be taken against the illegal shops. Nobody will be allowed to play havoc with lives of the public, she concluded.