0.6 Million Daily Benefit From Shelter Homes: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that six hundred thousand people eat meals from shelter homes every day.

In a tweet, he said that these shelters were being run by several groups of philanthropists.

He said that no public sector money was being spent on these shelter homes. However, he said that the way this whole chain was organised prayers of millions of people were with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

