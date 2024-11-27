0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi Canal: Umrani

Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani on Wednesday said that 0.6 million acres of land would be cultivated with the completion of the Kachhi Canal to bring development and prosperity in green belt of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani on Wednesday said that 0.6 million acres of land would be cultivated with the completion of the Kachhi Canal to bring development and prosperity in green belt of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here. Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani said that the Federal government has been working on the Kachhi Canal for 24 years saying that 57,000 acres of land would be irrigated in Dera Bugti.

He said that he had met Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in this regard to address issues of farmers for enhancing of agriculture sector.

He said that the provincial government is trying to increase the funds for the Kachhi Canal in the next financial year. The Minister noted that if this project is handed over to the provincial government and it would complete this project in two years.

He said that the livelihood of the people of Balochistan is depended on agriculture sector and thousands of farmers and landowners would be benefited from the completion of Kachhi Canal.

He said that the government is working to eliminate unemployment saying that in this regard, 30,000 skilled youth are being sent to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Turkey and other countries.

In the past, the youth of Balochistan were ignored in terms of employment, current provincial government committed to ensure job appointments on merit basis, he said.

He said that if there are any irregularities regarding jobs, the youth should contact us, the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti would take strong action against them in this context.

