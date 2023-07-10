Open Menu

06 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

06 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles and 03 mobile phones from his possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, City Police held Rameez and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles and 03 mobile phones from their custody.

Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim said that the accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished, he said the accused who attacked the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police held killer who stabbed to death a man during dispute. Police have registered a case on the complaint of victim brother.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Man Saddar From

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

22 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

55 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

59 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

1 hour ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

1 hour ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan