06 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles and 03 mobile phones from his possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, City Police held Rameez and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles and 03 mobile phones from their custody.

Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim said that the accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished, he said the accused who attacked the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police held killer who stabbed to death a man during dispute. Police have registered a case on the complaint of victim brother.