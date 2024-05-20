06 stolen motorcycles recovered

In a significant crackdown on street crime, the police on Monday had arrested three members of a gang and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In a significant crackdown on street crime, the police on Monday had arrested three members of a gang and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cannt police apprehended Akash alias Kashi and Imran, who were involved in motorcycle theft.

The accused were already wanted in cases related to robbery and motorcycle theft.

Similarly, Race Course police arrested Amir for his involvement in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from him.

SP Potohar assured that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure that the accused face appropriate punishment. He emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority for the police, and all available resource is being utilized in this regard.