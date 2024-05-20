Open Menu

06 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM

06 stolen motorcycles recovered

In a significant crackdown on street crime, the police on Monday had arrested three members of a gang and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In a significant crackdown on street crime, the police on Monday had arrested three members of a gang and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cannt police apprehended Akash alias Kashi and Imran, who were involved in motorcycle theft.

The accused were already wanted in cases related to robbery and motorcycle theft.

Similarly, Race Course police arrested Amir for his involvement in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from him.

SP Potohar assured that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure that the accused face appropriate punishment. He emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority for the police, and all available resource is being utilized in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Robbery All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

48 seconds ago
 DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, fo ..

DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers

50 seconds ago
 Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic ..

Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..

51 seconds ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

53 seconds ago
 11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

55 seconds ago
 Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Laho ..

Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport

6 minutes ago
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier Leag ..

Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

6 minutes ago
 World Water Forum opens in Bali

World Water Forum opens in Bali

6 minutes ago
 FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospit ..

FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan