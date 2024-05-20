06 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM
In a significant crackdown on street crime, the police on Monday had arrested three members of a gang and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In a significant crackdown on street crime, the police on Monday had arrested three members of a gang and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Wah Cannt police apprehended Akash alias Kashi and Imran, who were involved in motorcycle theft.
The accused were already wanted in cases related to robbery and motorcycle theft.
Similarly, Race Course police arrested Amir for his involvement in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from him.
SP Potohar assured that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure that the accused face appropriate punishment. He emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority for the police, and all available resource is being utilized in this regard.
Recent Stories
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar
Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers50 seconds ago
-
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer51 seconds ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot53 seconds ago
-
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms55 seconds ago
-
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane10 minutes ago
-
PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea10 minutes ago
-
Police carried out search operations in different areas10 minutes ago
-
02 missing children reunited with mother19 minutes ago