06 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, R.A Bazaar police held three members gang lifting motorcycles who were identified as Junaid, Karamat and Daim.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team effort for arresting the gang adding that the arrested accused will be challaned in court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Strict action will be continued against the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets, he added.

