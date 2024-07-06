06 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In a significant operation, police have arrested two members of a bike theft gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the arrested gang was identified as Saqib and Junaid.

Waris Khan Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem confirmed that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure they are punished for their crimes.

He also emphasized that strict action will be continued against those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets.