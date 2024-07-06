Open Menu

06 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 07:50 PM

06 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In a significant operation, police have arrested two members of a bike theft gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the arrested gang was identified as Saqib and Junaid.

Waris Khan Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem confirmed that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure they are punished for their crimes.

He also emphasized that strict action will be continued against those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets.

Related Topics

Police From Court

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

2 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

2 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

2 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

4 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

7 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan