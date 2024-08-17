06 stolen motorcycles recovered in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) In a significant crackdown, police have arrested five individuals of two active gangs involved in motorcycle theft.

According to police spokesman, Police have also recovered six stolen motorcycles and weapons used in the crime.

Ratta Amral police apprehended three members gang involved in motorcycle theft who were identified as Mubasher, Abdullah, and Umeer and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police held two member gang for lifting motorcycles namely Irfan and Abdullah, also recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of police team and stated they will be brought to court with solid evidences, ensuring they face appropriate legal consequences.

The crackdown against such anti social elements will be continued, he added.