Open Menu

07 Apprehended For Possessing Illegal Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

07 apprehended for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan Police held Hasher and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad Police apprehended Amir and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his custody and another one pistol 30 bore was recovered from Amjad.

While, R.A Bazaar Police nabbed Zain and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra Police recovered one pistol 30 bore was found from Habibur Rehman.

Additionally, Dhamyal Police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Salman.

Rawat Police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Hassan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action and crackdown will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Progress Sunday All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan