07 Apprehended For Possessing Illegal Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan Police held Hasher and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Sadiqabad Police apprehended Amir and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his custody and another one pistol 30 bore was recovered from Amjad.
While, R.A Bazaar Police nabbed Zain and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Following operation, Mandra Police recovered one pistol 30 bore was found from Habibur Rehman.
Additionally, Dhamyal Police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Salman.
Rawat Police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Hassan.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action and crackdown will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.
