07 Dead, 1041 Injured In 976 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Atleast seven people were killed while 1041 injured in 976 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 635 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 406 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 492 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 111 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 271 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 287 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 62 road accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 816 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 22 vans, 7 buses,31 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.

