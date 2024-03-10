07 dead, 1509 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At least seven people were killed while 1509 others injured in 1403 road accidents

in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 675 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while

834 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis show those 810 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 533

passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

As many as 278 road accidents

were reported in Lahore which affected 292 people placing the provincial capital

at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 90 with 96 victims and at third Multan with

76 road accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 1205 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 173 motorcars, 24 vans,

12 passenger buses, 29 truck and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving

carts were involved in road accidents.