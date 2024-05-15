07 family members found unconscious in Nathiagali after consuming poisonous food

Seven family members in Nathiagali were found unconscious on Wednesday after consuming contaminated food. The incident occurred in Galyat, where the family members fell ill after eating a poisonous local vegetable. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, rushed to the scene and shifted to the affected individuals to the hospital in critical condition

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Seven family members in Nathiagali were found unconscious on Wednesday after consuming contaminated food. The incident occurred in Galyat, where the family members fell ill after eating a poisonous local vegetable. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, rushed to the scene and shifted to the affected individuals to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the details, seven people fell unconscious after consuming poisonous vegetable, the affected persons have been identified as Amjad 30 years of age, Maimoona 17, Tahira 20, Munazza 23, Adeena 7, Adeeba 5 and Amjad's mother aged 45.

Initially, all individuals were taken to Nathiagali Hospital for treatment. However, due to the severity of their condition, they were subsequently transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further medical care. Doctors at Ayub Medical Complex have declared their condition as serious.