Open Menu

07 Gamblers Booked During Raid

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

07 gamblers booked during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Police have arrested 07 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 8100, 15 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police conducted a raid at a house and arrested those gamblers who were identified as Zohaib, Naveed Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Sher Ali, Aamir and Chand Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team and said that gambling was the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

He further said that strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Waqas Khan Money All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

39 minutes ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

49 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

54 minutes ago
WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

2 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan