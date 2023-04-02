UrduPoint.com

07 Held For Illegal LPG Decanting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

07 held for illegal LPG decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and conducted raids and arrested seven accused. Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Rafiullah, Habib, Ajmal, Mohammad Younis, Usman, Faisal and Nasrallah. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that the accused who endanger the lives of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law. SP warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action would be taken.

