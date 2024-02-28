07 illegal arm holders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 07 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, New Town police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Khurram and 01 pistol 30 was recovered from Inam.

Similarly, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Haider and 10 round pistol 30 bore was recovered from Shahzad.

Piwadhai police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ismail.

Following operation, Airport police held Haroon and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and strict action will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.