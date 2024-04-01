Open Menu

07 Illegal Arm Holders Held

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

07 illegal arm holders held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police conducted raid and held three illegal arm holders namely Irfan, Sarhad Khan and Muhammad Iqbal.

Police have recovered 02 rifle 30 bore and 01 pistol 30 bore from their custody.

Similarly, Westridge police nabbed Salman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra police held Nasir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Jatali police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Mujtaba.

Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Prince.

Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that crackdown against those possessing illegal arms will be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Progress Nasir From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

1 hour ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

3 hours ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

3 hours ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

5 hours ago
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan