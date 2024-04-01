07 illegal arm holders held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police conducted raid and held three illegal arm holders namely Irfan, Sarhad Khan and Muhammad Iqbal.

Police have recovered 02 rifle 30 bore and 01 pistol 30 bore from their custody.

Similarly, Westridge police nabbed Salman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra police held Nasir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Jatali police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Mujtaba.

Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Prince.

Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that crackdown against those possessing illegal arms will be continued without any discrimination.