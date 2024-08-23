07 injured in Orakzai traffic accident

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least seven persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Zerra area of Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus was crossing the Zerra area of Orakzai when it plunged into a deep ditch.

As a result, some seven persons traveling by bus sustained injuries. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Further investigations are underway.