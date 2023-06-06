07 liquor suppliers held, 75 liters of liquor seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 07 liquor suppliers and seized 75 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Banni police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Nadeem.

Similarly, New Town police held Ihsan and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his custody.

While, Sadiqabad police recovered 09 liters of liquor from Irfan.

Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Pervaiz, and same police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Adnan.

Saddar Barooni booked Saeed-ul-Rehman and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police teams said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence adding that such elements will be punished.