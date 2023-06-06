UrduPoint.com

07 Liquor Suppliers Held, 75 Liters Of Liquor Seized

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

07 liquor suppliers held, 75 liters of liquor seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 07 liquor suppliers and seized 75 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Banni police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Nadeem.

Similarly, New Town police held Ihsan and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his custody.

While, Sadiqabad police recovered 09 liters of liquor from Irfan.

Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Pervaiz, and same police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Adnan.

Saddar Barooni booked Saeed-ul-Rehman and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police teams said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence adding that such elements will be punished.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Progress Same From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

8 minutes ago
 DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

8 minutes ago
 EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in ..

EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in first year

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as DG of SMA

8 minutes ago
 Manal bint Mohammed directs organisation of new ro ..

Manal bint Mohammed directs organisation of new round of ‘Women on Internation ..

8 minutes ago
 DEWA, a major supporter of UAE’s efforts in clim ..

DEWA, a major supporter of UAE’s efforts in climate action

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.