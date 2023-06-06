UrduPoint.com

07 Netted For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Published June 06, 2023

07 netted for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday informed a police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested Dawood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad Police held Mazhar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hayyat.

Race Course police recovered a rifle MP-5 from Nauman.

Following the operation, Taxila Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ihtisham and police recovered 01 Pistol 30 bore from Sakhawat.

Mandra Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Khawar. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams said that strict action will be taken against those who possessed illegal weapons.

