07 outlaws busted; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended seven outlaws from various areas of the city in the last 24 hours, recovering drugs, weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According police spokesperson, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Jan Alam and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, he said.

He said the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Maqsood and recovered 535 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested three accused namely Adil Khan, Saeed Khan and Mansoor Liyaqat and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 555 gram hashish from their possession, he added.

He said the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Mohsin Ali and recovered 570 gram hashish from his possession.

The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Sagheem and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession, he said.

He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, he said.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”said DIG.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.