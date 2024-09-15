07 Outlaws Busted; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended seven outlaws from various areas of the city in the last 24 hours, recovering drugs, weapons with ammunition from their possession.
According police spokesperson, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Jan Alam and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, he said.
He said the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Maqsood and recovered 535 gram heroin from his possession.
Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested three accused namely Adil Khan, Saeed Khan and Mansoor Liyaqat and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 555 gram hashish from their possession, he added.
He said the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Mohsin Ali and recovered 570 gram hashish from his possession.
The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Sagheem and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession, he said.
He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, he said.
“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”said DIG.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-lane carriageway of Walton Road project to be competed by Oct 2045 seconds ago
-
Minister announces evening OPDs at THQ, DHQ hospitals53 seconds ago
-
MPA visits Kisan card distribution centre Dunyapur1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 1,000 electricity pilferers in Muridke1 minute ago
-
JK PM assures all possible financial resources for the uplift of state-run AJK University1 minute ago
-
3 cops suspended, 4 others arrested over power abuse1 minute ago
-
Academies' role commended for hockey revival11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on grand anti-encroachment operation11 minutes ago
-
Loader rickshaws barred from plying main city roads21 minutes ago
-
Missing child reunited with his family31 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 2.2m for medical treatment of officers31 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) complete & comprehensive;. Shazia Rizwan31 minutes ago