07 Proclaimed Offenders Held During Police Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

07 proclaimed offenders held during police crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The police during a crackdown here on Wednesday, arrested seven proclaimed offenders wanted in various heinous crimes.

Rawat police held Malik Ali who was wanted in the case of attempted murder.

He shot and injured Asad Ali and Usman along with other accomplices over a property dispute.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Ghulam Rasool who was involved in a kidnapping and rape case.

While Pirwadhai Police arrested two wanted criminals Umar Hayat and Saeed ur Rahman in a fraudulent case.

Following the operation, New Town Police netted Kamran in fraudulent case and the same police held Taimur Fayyaz on violation of renting laws while Waqas Mazhar was also arrested for misguiding police in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Zunaira Azfar hailed the performance of police teams and said, "Strict action will be continued on such anti-social elements."

