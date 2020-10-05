UrduPoint.com
07 Restaurants, 03 Shops, Markets, Other Units Sealed In Karachi For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:14 PM

07 restaurants, 03 shops, markets, other units sealed in Karachi for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Commissioner Karachi, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput sealed seven restaurants and three shops, markets & other units in the port city for failing to comply with Covid-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput sealed seven restaurants and three shops, markets & other units in the port city for failing to comply with Covid-19 SOPs.

It was revealed in the statement issued here on Monday.

The Commissioner on Sunday visited 35 marriage halls, 56 restaurants and 07 shops, markets & other units.

Of total, 13 marriage halls, 29 restaurants and 01 shops, markets & other units have been warned and while two shops, markets & other units have been fined for violating SOPs.

From September 30 to October 04, the commissioner Karachi visited 235 marriage halls, 719 restaurants and 07 shops, markets & other units, it further said.

Of total, 32 marriage halls, 189 restaurants and one shop, market & other units have been warned and 05 marriage halls, 38 restaurants and two shops, markets & other units have been fined.

During the period under review, commissioner has sealed 09 marriage halls, 165 restaurants and 03 shops, markets & other units.

