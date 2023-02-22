UrduPoint.com

07 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles from his possession during crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The lifter was identified as Muhammad Zaman.

Rawat Police has registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

The other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested, the SHO said.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team and said that accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.The accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

