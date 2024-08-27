Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 06:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the registration of 0.725 million farmers for the chief minister's Kissan card has been completed and the target of 1 million farmers will be achieved by August 31.

While presiding over a high-level meeting held at Agriculture House Lahore here on Tuesday for the progress related to the agricultural initiatives of the Punjab CM, he said that the ongoing awareness campaign was being accelerated to achieve the goal of registration of Kissan card added that registration was being done only through an SMS.

The secretary said that the data of 0.315 million farmers had been sent to Bank of Punjab. He instructed that BoP should share the list of focal persons of district and tehsil with the Agriculture Department. The chief minister's Kissan card would be available in the BoP branches at the tehsil level from September 1, he said and added that the proposals regarding the facility of 25 per cent cash withdrawal through Kissan card were being finalised.

He said that the receipt of applications under the CM Green Tractor Scheme would be started soon. Farmers of 1 to 25 acres of agricultural land will be eligible for the transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy, he added. For solarisation of agricultural tube wells, 67 per cent subsidy will be provided. The selection of 1,000 agricultural graduates have been completed under the chief minister, Punjab Internship Programme.

The meeting was attended by Director General Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agriculture Water Management, Punjab Malik Muhammad Akram, Director General Agricultural Information, Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other senior officers and representatives of BoP.

