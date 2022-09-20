0.756 mln children vaccinated in DG Khan polio eradication drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A special Polio eradication campaign was launched in selected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan which was ended up on September 16, under which more than 7,56000 children were administered polio vaccine.

A spokesperson for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) said that five-day campaign was launched in three flood-affected tehsils of Dera Ghazi Khan including Taunsa, DG Khan and Tribal area.

More than 756,000 children were vaccinated in the campaign, the spokesperson said and added that In DG Khan over 532000 children were vaccinated while in Taunsa and Tribal tehsils more than 1,70,000 and 50,000 children were vaccinated respectively.

On the hand, campaign is underway in Rajanpur and teams are going door-to-door in the flood hit district after water level subsided, he maintained.

The district was part of the National Immunization Days campaign(NID), but the campaign was postponed after floods hit the district, he explained.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in August, the head of the polio programme in Punjab and EOC coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali had directed Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan districts to make proper assessments of flooded areas through high-level officials including DDHOs and vaccinate all children against polio by September 26.

"Children who have missed their vaccination cannot be kept without the vaccine for a long time. Floods may cause spread of diseases including polio virus. So children, especially in the missed zones, are more at risk", Ms Ramallah had observed.

While Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and RY Khan have already completed vaccination of children against polio in their union councils, DG Khan has wrapped up the campaign on Friday. The campaign in Rajanpur would continue till September 23.