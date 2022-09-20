UrduPoint.com

0.756 Mln Children Vaccinated In DG Khan Polio Eradication Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

0.756 mln children vaccinated in DG Khan polio eradication drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A special Polio eradication campaign was launched in selected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan which was ended up on September 16, under which more than 7,56000 children were administered polio vaccine.

A spokesperson for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) said that five-day campaign was launched in three flood-affected tehsils of Dera Ghazi Khan including Taunsa, DG Khan and Tribal area.

More than 756,000 children were vaccinated in the campaign, the spokesperson said and added that In DG Khan over 532000 children were vaccinated while in Taunsa and Tribal tehsils more than 1,70,000 and 50,000 children were vaccinated respectively.

On the hand, campaign is underway in Rajanpur and teams are going door-to-door in the flood hit district after water level subsided, he maintained.

The district was part of the National Immunization Days campaign(NID), but the campaign was postponed after floods hit the district, he explained.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in August, the head of the polio programme in Punjab and EOC coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali had directed Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan districts to make proper assessments of flooded areas through high-level officials including DDHOs and vaccinate all children against polio by September 26.

"Children who have missed their vaccination cannot be kept without the vaccine for a long time. Floods may cause spread of diseases including polio virus. So children, especially in the missed zones, are more at risk", Ms Ramallah had observed.

While Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and RY Khan have already completed vaccination of children against polio in their union councils, DG Khan has wrapped up the campaign on Friday. The campaign in Rajanpur would continue till September 23.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab Flood Water Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Ramallah Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur May August September All

Recent Stories

Under His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said ..

Under His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, directions, ..

1 minute ago
 PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

1 hour ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

1 hour ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.