0.7m School Students To Get Furniture This Year: Shahram Tarakai

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

0.7m school students to get furniture this year: Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that more than 0.7 million girls and boys students would be provided furniture till end of the current fiscal year.

The decision was taken in a meeting regarding the purchase of furniture held here with Provincial Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai in the chair. Beside, Secretary E&SE Department, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Secretary Finance Safeer Khan, Director E&SE Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim, Director ESRU, Ashfaq Khan, Director KPPRA Qasim Khan and other authorities attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the promotion of education a top priority of the government and would utilize all available resources for the purpose.

He directed the education authorities for procurement of furniture at district level to bring local vendors into the tax net, timely completion of work and promote their businesses.

He said that the Directorate of Education would upload tender of furniture procurement under a framework and the short-listing of the vendors would also be carried out at the level of directorate. District Education Officers (DEOs) will purchase furniture at district level after selection of vendors.

Shahram said that billions of rupees are being spent on provision of missing facilities in school including furniture. He said that students and teachers are being provided all facilities to enable them for focusing on quality education.

