08 arrested for aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested eight suspects involved in aerial firing and fireworks at a wedding ceremony, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

The police also confiscated a sound system and fireworks, weapons used in the crime.

Upon receiving information of aerial firing and fireworks, the Sadiqabad police rushed to crime scene and held eight suspects identified as Jalil, Anyyat,Heer Gill,Hamza, Ayaz,Sadaqat and Anwar on violation of marriage laws.

The groom, Jalal, and his father would also be arrested soon. SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended police team for their swift action stated that protection of the lives and property of citizens is the police's top most priority.

He emphasized that aerial firing and displaying weapons are illegal, and strict action against the accused will be continued.