08 Arrested For Aerial Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Police have arrested eight suspects involved in aerial firing and fireworks at a wedding ceremony, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested eight suspects involved in aerial firing and fireworks at a wedding ceremony, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.
The police also confiscated a sound system and fireworks, weapons used in the crime.
Upon receiving information of aerial firing and fireworks, the Sadiqabad police rushed to crime scene and held eight suspects identified as Jalil, Anyyat,Heer Gill,Hamza, Ayaz,Sadaqat and Anwar on violation of marriage laws.
The groom, Jalal, and his father would also be arrested soon. SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended police team for their swift action stated that protection of the lives and property of citizens is the police's top most priority.
He emphasized that aerial firing and displaying weapons are illegal, and strict action against the accused will be continued.
Recent Stories
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan
02 killed during clashes between groups
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
IGP for intensifying intelligence-based operations across province
MWMC gets approval to outsource six tehsils
Chairperson BISP emphasizes provision of technical, vocational training to benef ..
02 killed, 1 injured in Gujranwala firing incident
Rescue 1122 most prestigious public service institute: FCCI President
Tajik envoy hails, SCO, ‘Council of Heads of Government’ meeting in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court1 minute ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
IGP for intensifying intelligence-based operations across province2 minutes ago
-
MWMC gets approval to outsource six tehsils2 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes provision of technical, vocational training to beneficiaries children2 minutes ago
-
02 killed, 1 injured in Gujranwala firing incident2 minutes ago
-
955 unfit PSVs impounded during crackdown2 minutes ago
-
UET hosts orientation ceremony for CM's Honihaar Scholarship Scheme2 minutes ago
-
SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traffic3 hours ago
-
Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops3 hours ago
-
Health Fair held in Larkana3 hours ago