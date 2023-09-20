Open Menu

08 Dead, 1038 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1038 injured in 982 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of them, 562 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 476 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis show that 495 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 406 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 199 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 206 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 80 victims and at third Multan with 69 road accidents and 68 victims.

According to the data, 842 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 25 vans, 03 buses,23 trucks and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.

