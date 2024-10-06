Open Menu

08 Dead, 1504 Injured In 1411 RTCs In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

08 dead, 1504 injured in 1411 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Eight persons were killed and 1504 injured in 1411 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 708 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 796 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 810 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 544 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 290 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 297 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 119 in with 121 victims and at third Gujranwala with 84 RTCs and 87 victims.

According to the data 1307 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 34 vans, 10 passenger buses, 22 truck and 117 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

17 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

17 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

17 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

17 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

17 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

17 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

17 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

17 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

17 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan