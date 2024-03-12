08 gamblers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested eight gamblers over cock fight and recovered Rs 80,650, 10 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police conducted raid and held those gamblers who were identified as Liaquat, Danish, Tauseef, Ghulam Murtaza, Abid, Shoqid Hussain, Shah Mir and Basim Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar commended police team and said that gambling is the root of other evils, the accused cannot escape from the grip of the law, strict action against gamblers will be continued, he added.