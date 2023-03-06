UrduPoint.com

08 Held For Playing Gambling Online, Through Phone Apps

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

08 held for playing gambling online, through phone apps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have apprehended eight suspects allegedly involved in gambling on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches through phone apps and other means.

Upon conducting the operation, the police were able to seize seven mobile phones, plastic rings used in gambling, and a total of Rs8,000 in cash from the suspects.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Mehmood, Muhammad Nisar, Imran Ali, Naseer Ahmad, and Muhammad Shaukat. The success of this operation has been attributed to the efforts of CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SP Rawal, and Newtown Police.

The CPO has emphasized that those involved in such negative activities would not escape the law.

The authorities should continue such operations to ensure that the law is upheld and that the citizens are safe from harm, he added.

