08 held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Karman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore was also recovered from Najaf.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed Zain and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Cantt police arrested Ibrahim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from him.

Additionally, Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sajid.

Following operation, Jatlai police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Bashir Ahmed.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from Mudassar and 01 pistol 30 bore was seized from Ghulam Abbas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation has been started.

Divisional SPs commended police teams said that strict action will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.