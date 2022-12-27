UrduPoint.com

08 Illegal Immigrants Held During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal immigrants from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Rawalpindi Police arrested 08 illegal immigrants during search operations from the Westridge area. Police arrested 03 illegal residents namely Rizwan, Liaqat and Yasin.

Similarly, R.A Bazar Police arrested 03 illegal residents Imad, Abrar and Murad while Rata Amaral police arrested 02 accused Zakir and Zahid who were living illegally, the accused could not produce documents related to residence.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams said that rule of law will be ensured in any case.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

