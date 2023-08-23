08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during an operation here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police held Muhammad Mehtab and recovered a 12-bore rifle from his possession while 04 Kalashnikovs were recovered from Qudratullah, Sajid, Tariq and Ghulam Akbar and a rifle from Arsalan.

Similarly, Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Arbab and also recovered 01 pistol of 30 from Muhammad Ehsan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that operations are being accelerated against those possessing illegal weapons.