08 Outlaws Arrested; Cache Of Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws including six drug peddlers from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers to intensify the security in their relevant areas to curb the crime.

Following the orders, Sihala police team arrested a drug dealer namely Abdul Wahab and recovered 2210 gram of hashish. Shalimar Police arrested a drug peddler namely Tariq and recovered 1070 gram hashish.

Likewise, Tarnol Police team arrested a drug peddler namely Khalid Mehmood and recovered 1020 gram hashish from his possession. Sihala and Noon police teams arrested two accused namely Mursaleen and Khan Zeb and recovered 250 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Industrial Area and Golra police teams arrested two accused namely Saddam and Salman and recovered one 9mm and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their Possession. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure a brighter future for them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

