08 Power Pilferers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eight people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police source said here on Sunday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Islampura, Muhammadi Colony, Chak no.

98 NB and 104 SB and caught red handed another 08 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines. They were: Arif, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Afzal, Safdar,Bashir Ahmed, Ramzan Jutt, Riaz Machi and Feroz Ali. On the separate reports of FESCO officials,police have registered separate cases.

